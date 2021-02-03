Advertisement

Snow brings business to Aroostook

Aroostook's tourism depends on snowy forecasts.
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Major snowstorms are an exciting time for many businesses in the county. Chris Carroll, executive director of Presque Isle Snow Mobile Club, says he gets 3 or 4 calls a day, as well as interest online, from hopeful snowmobilers.

“Everyone’s really excited, we’ve been waiting a long time,” said Carroll. “In my twelve years of snowmobiling, I think this is the longest I’ve had to wait to get into full swing.”

Adam Cyr, general manager of Presque Isle Hampton Inn, expects an uptick in guests, between workers who want to stay in town for the night to avoid dangerous roads in the morning, and tourists coming up for the snow.

“The tourist business that normally we would be getting already--because we had a lack of snow we haven’t seen as much of it--did start this last weekend because I think people are finally to the point where they’re going to ride either way when it comes to snowmobiling. So now we’re finally to the point where we’re going to see that flow.”

Jennifer Daigle, owner of Lakeview restaurant, says that people have been calling all season to ask about conditions and that 75-80% of her customers are snowmobilers in the winter season.

“We’ve all been through a lot with COVID and I think we’re all looking forward to a little bit more normalcy,” said Daigle.

Travel restrictions are still in place, but tourists may finally be coming back to the county.

