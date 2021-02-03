Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Feb. 3rd

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

Currently having light mixed precip. -- mainly in the form of light freezing drizzle coming down for Central & Southeastern Aroostook. It is causing a light glaze to form on surfaces... so make sure to take extra precaution this morning, especially on secondary untreated roadways.

We’re still anticipating slick and slippery travel in spots... as well as blowing and drifting to continue, with winds gusting upwards of 25 MPH. Visibility impacts are still persisting as well, so overall make sure to take it slow and use your headlights.

Scattered light snow showers are projected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening... with lingering isolated flurries off-and-on into tomorrow.

Then, we have a few quick moving systems for Friday night into Saturday... and again, for Sunday night into Monday, where we’re likely to pick up additional light snow totals.

After our slightly more active wintry-weather this week, it looks like we see quiet weather into the middle part of next week.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

