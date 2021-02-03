What is the American Red Cross fire response and what do they do to help those affected by fires

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Fires can happen any day at any time and often times will leave families without a home. Tonight we hear from the disaster program manager with the American Red Cross on what their fire response is and what they do to help those affected. Here’s Megan Cole with the story.

It’s a vital support that no one wants to have to use.

“We respond to all sorts of disasters right single family fires multifamily fires.”

Eric Lynes is the disaster program manager with the Red Cross. He says they respond to 500 to 600 fires between Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont each year. When those kinds of disasters happen, they provide immediate needs for those affected.

“So what does that really mean? That means if someone today has a fire and they have nowhere to go the red cross will provide the means the financial means for client to get into a hotel room to stay for 2, 3 nights enough money to purchase clothing, they’ve lost everything they’ve lost personal hygiene products you know things that we take for granted. "

If it’s a fatal fire, the Red Cross also has resources to help those affected.

“Our integrated condolence care team which are made up of volunteers will work with that family and provide services some of those services will actually be financial assistance.”

For more information on what the Red Cross offers for services you can visit https://www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/disaster-relief.html

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.