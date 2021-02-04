Advertisement

3 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 301 new cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 4, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported three new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday and 301 new cases.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 630.

The 301 new cases bring the total since the beginning to the pandemic to 40,534.

The Maine CDC reported 273 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 40,233.

Aroostook County has five new cases. One person has completed isolation since yesterday, bringing that total to 178.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 630
  • Total cases: 40,233
  • Confirmed cases: 32,537
  • Probable cases: 7,997
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 3.01%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.9%
  • Currently hospitalized: 158
  • Patients in intensive care: 49
  • Patients on ventilators: 23

