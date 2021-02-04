Advertisement

Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

Boeing shed 20,000 jobs companywide last year and has said it needs to cut 11,000 more this...
Boeing shed 20,000 jobs companywide last year and has said it needs to cut 11,000 more this year, making it harder for the affected IT employees losing their jobs to find new work in the company.(Source: Boeing)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology. The move is expected to eliminate 600 jobs.

Susan Doniz, vice president for information technology and data analytics for Boeing, told employees Thursday that the eliminated jobs represent about 10% of the company’s IT staff, The Seattle Times reported.

Doniz said affected employees, most of whom are not unionized, must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off.

The move is expected to increase the company’s efficiency, simplify operations and “advance our digital transformation,” she said.

Boeing declined to provide a breakdown of the affected jobs by state. The Times suggested in its report that the biggest layoff hits could come at Boeing’s major offices in the Puget Sound region, St. Louis and Charleston, South Carolina.

“This is a change we would have made even without a global pandemic,” Doniz said. She added that the pandemic “certainly quickened our pace.”

Company officials have also announced plans to reduce factory and office space by more than 5 million square feet (465,000 square meters) over the next few years, and move toward a more remote operation.

Boeing shed 20,000 jobs companywide last year and has said it needs to cut 11,000 more this year, making it harder for the affected IT employees losing their jobs to find new work in the company.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the...
Bradford woman arrested after stealing car on I-95
An overnight fire destroyed the main office building for Allen’s Environmental Services on the...
Fire destroys main building of Presque Isle business
Basketball Livestream
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
A COVID-19 outbreak has been announced at MSAD 27 in Fort Kent

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to freeze withdrawal of US troops from Germany
Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."...
‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Minari’ and Boseman lead SAG nominations
The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer.”
Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID