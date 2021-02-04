Crop Specialist sees benefits of webinars

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Though officials have had to cancel a number of in-person activities since the start of the pandemic, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension has found a bit of a silver lining to doing things online. Kathy McCarty explains, in this week’s County Ag Report.

The cancellation of in-person meetings and seminars hasn’t stopped the University of Maine Cooperative Extension from bringing educational opportunities to the public. Crop Specialist Steven Johnson says online platforms have proven to be beneficial, with multiple sessions held since the start of the pandemic.

“I had talked with Chip Dyer at the Maine Potato Board, and they often have a field day, which nobody had - at least not U-Maine - had this summer, and they have meetings to inform the growers on the research that was done with their money - where they collect money and they spend in the growers’ behalf their money. And so I thought ‘well why don’t we put it on Zoom and give ‘em an opportunity - a wider range of people to do it. So that’s coming up on the 10th of this month,” says Steven Johnson, Crop Specialist with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Many of the courses are free. While some attend for personal enrichment, others take part to earn needed certifications.

Johnson says, “For those that are interested in some of these later on or some of the presentations or other online opportunities to get education, information, or the Maine Board of Pesticides Control credits, I have a - I have a website where they can look to.”

Johnson sees several benefits to online meetings. Most sessions are recorded, providing access whenever desired. There’s also a monetary savings for participants.

“It isn’t a one-shot deal. You go to a meeting, you give a presentation, and it’s gone. Well if we do it on Zoom, we’re recorded. The amount of time it costs to travel and money it costs to bring someone in or go to a meeting, when we can do this, makes you rethink how you’re doing things, as far as efficiency,” says Johnson.

For more information on available courses or how to register, visit our website. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

For more information on the Educational Update for the Agriculture Industry via Zoom, slated for February 10th, visit: https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/educational-update-for-the-agricultural-industry-via-zoom-feb-10-2021/

For upcoming sessions, visit: https://extension.umaine.edu/register/shop/

Or contact Crop Specialist Steven Johnson by calling 207-54-4373 or emailing stevenj@maine.edu

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.