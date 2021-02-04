Advertisement

Fort Kent Elementary has now been moved to an ‘outbreak status’ by the CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Adriana
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - On Tuesday the Superintendent of MSAD No. 27 sent out a letter announcing an outbreak of COVID-19 at For Kent Community High school and Valley Rivers Middle School.

On Wednesday the CDC changed For Kent Elementary school status to ‘outbreak status.’

In the letter it states two individuals associated with the elementary school and two additional individuals associated with Fort Kent Community High School have tested positive.

Here’s the letter that was sent out from the Superintendent:

https://vuescsuper.blogspot.com/2021/02/maine-cdc-places-fort-kent-elementary.html

Posted by MSAD #27 District Office Page on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

A COVID-19 outbreak has been announced at MSAD 27 in Fort Kent

