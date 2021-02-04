Fort Kent Elementary has now been moved to an ‘outbreak status’ by the CDC

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - On Tuesday the Superintendent of MSAD No. 27 sent out a letter announcing an outbreak of COVID-19 at For Kent Community High school and Valley Rivers Middle School.

On Wednesday the CDC changed For Kent Elementary school status to ‘outbreak status.’

In the letter it states two individuals associated with the elementary school and two additional individuals associated with Fort Kent Community High School have tested positive.

Here’s the letter that was sent out from the Superintendent:

