Governor Mills warns against having Super Bowl parties

Mills says now is not the time to let your guard down.
State officials are asking people to break with tradition and avoid having gatherings.
State officials are asking people to break with tradition and avoid having gatherings.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Super Bowl is Sunday.

Many usually hold large parties.

During Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing, Governor Mills said there are signs the state is making progress.

For instance, the seven day coronavirus testing positivity rate is now below three percent.

“As tempting as it is to go watch the game at your favorite watering hole or get together at someone else’s house, someone with a big screen TV, please don’t forget the silent and ever present danger of COVID-19,” said Mills. “It could ruin your game and could even take your life. COVID-19 is not taking Super Bowl Sunday off.”

Mills also said she recently got a call from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

He wanted to take some fully vaccinated Maine healthcare workers on the Patriots plane to Super Bowl 55.

Four are going.

You can find more information about them and their all expenses paid trip here.

