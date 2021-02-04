Advertisement

Healthcare.gov is expected to open for a special enrollment period later this month

How Biden's plan to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid affects Mainers
How Biden's plan to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid affects Mainers
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - President Biden’s executive order to strengthen Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act was signed late last month.

The Special Enrollment period will be open between February 15 and May 15. Under the Affordable Care Act, you can’t be denied Medicaid coverage or charged a higher premium due to a pre-existing condition. According to the census, 30% of people in Aroostook county depended on Medicaid in 2019, and Jason Parent, CEO of Aroostook County Action Program, says that number has only risen since last March.

“What we’re finding a lot of people are struggling with right now are people who’ve never navigated any of these services right now,” said Parent. “They’ve been employed middle class individuals who are now facing difficulty with employment, loss of employment, downscaling of employment, and are in need of service but aren’t sure where to turn or how to navigate those services for help.”

Parent says that Biden’s 12-week enrollment period acknowledges the unprecedented combination of both a public health crisis and an economic crisis. ACAP’s Affordable Care Act navigator service can be accessed over the phone by calling the ACAP office at 207 764 3721 or by calling Healthcare Navigator Stan Targonski directly at (207) 554-4158. The free service can answer any questions about finding coverage and understanding healthcare.

