Mars Hill moving from surface to groundwater

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) -

Water contaminants and the potential for another drought this year has Mars Hill officials working on an alternative source for the municipal water supply. Kathy McCarty has more.

Mars Hill officials plan to transition customers from a surface water system derived from Youngs Lake to groundwater, citing health concerns. The municipal water supply for customers in Mars Hill and the surrounding area is failing water quality parameters for disinfection byproducts, says Robert Lento, Superintendent of the Mars Hill Utility District.

“Disinfection byproducts is when a utility treating water - trying to disinfect it with chlorine. The chlorine breaks down into a couple different compounds, and that’s where we’re struggling meeting the regulations for the state,” says Robert Lento, Superintendent of the Mars Hill Utility District.

Organic matter, common in surface water, requires the use of chlorine to make the water drinkable. That chlorine eventually breaks down into trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids. Recent tests showed both to be above the state’s maximum contaminant levels.

Lento says, “We worked with federal, state agencies; Wright-Pierce, our engineers - trying to resolve that problem by going to a groundwater source. This past year we finally found property that will provide enough water for the communities of Mars Hill and Blaine to switch from surface water to groundwater.”

The groundwater will come from wells located off Antworth Lane. In the 21 years Lento has run the Utility District, he says he’s never seen the water as low as last summer.

“At the very last of it we had eight inches of water left in Youngs Lake. We actually hooked up last fall one of the wells that we drilled on an emergency basis, got approval from the Drinking Water Program and tied it into a hydrant, ‘cause we figured that we would run out of water. That didn’t happen, it come very close. Eight inches of water isn’t much water,” says Lento.

Lento says they’ve received grants of $500,000 each from the CDBG program and Northern Border Regional Commission; and $900,000 from Maine’s Revolving Loan Fund through the Drinking Water Program, with 70 percent of the principal forgiven. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

The Utility serves about 600 customers. Two wells and a backup well are planned, with work expected to be completed later this year.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.