Recent unemployment trends continue in Maine

Initial claims fall, continued claims rise
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial claims for state unemployment insurance in Maine continue to fall. According to the Maine Department of Labor, just over 2,700 first-time claims were filed the week ending January 30th.

It marks the fourth-straight week with a drop in first-time or re-opened claims.

Another 500 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Continued claims for state unemployment rose for the fifth-straight week to roughly 17,800. Another 13,100 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

The Maine Department of Labor is looking for feedback in order to improve its services.

Both employers and job seekers are asked to fill out survey.

A link to the survey for employers is here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScl_Mz0FYubQYAwVWiO3TAfNFXR16-QqnkOo-laf3BJMcJqUA/viewform

A link to the survey for job seekers is here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXQmURF9PnvvpRATRV824OfOlWJWlmcNAF7NDVA6JmHGrnIA/viewform

