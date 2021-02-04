Recent unemployment trends continue in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial claims for state unemployment insurance in Maine continue to fall. According to the Maine Department of Labor, just over 2,700 first-time claims were filed the week ending January 30th.

It marks the fourth-straight week with a drop in first-time or re-opened claims.

Another 500 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Continued claims for state unemployment rose for the fifth-straight week to roughly 17,800. Another 13,100 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

Maine unemployment figures, week ending Jan. 30 (WABI)

The Maine Department of Labor is looking for feedback in order to improve its services.

Both employers and job seekers are asked to fill out survey.

A link to the survey for employers is here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScl_Mz0FYubQYAwVWiO3TAfNFXR16-QqnkOo-laf3BJMcJqUA/viewform

A link to the survey for job seekers is here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXQmURF9PnvvpRATRV824OfOlWJWlmcNAF7NDVA6JmHGrnIA/viewform

