Trails open, but watch for groomers and wildlife

The Official Aroostook County Snowmobile Trail Report is stating this week’s snowstorm has improved riding conditions throughout the region.

It seems as the snow dance that everyone was doing finally worked. The entire County received a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. All clubs have been out either panning or rolling their respected sections. This new snow will allow all connections to happen. The clubs will be out in full force day and night to get the trails back in good shape, so please be careful out there.

The open terrain trails did get blown off by the winds that were associated with this storm. There are still sections in the central Aroostook area that fields might be a little thin, so please stay on marked trails and don’t venture off the trail.

The deer, moose and turkeys are everywhere so if you see tracks in the trails, please slow down and keep an eye out.

TRAIL INFORMATION:

Northern and central Aroostook Report:

Soldier Pond is reporting that they will be in great shape for the weekend. Watch out for moose.

The Washburn Snowmobile Club is reporting that they will have all trails done on Thursday and will begin their nightly grooming. Trail 61 remains closed and they are in hopes to be able to use it in a few weeks.

Nordic Lakers reports they will have everything groomed by Thursday. This includes trail 81.

Portage Lakers state that they have been over everything and are reporting very good conditions.

Caribou is reporting that all their open trails have been groomed and are in good condition. The fields heading towards Russell’s Motel and the Caribou Inn and Convention Center are still a little thin, but very passable. The section of 90w in the Woodland and Perham area is still closed; plans are to open first of next week. If you’re heading to Portage, use trail 105.

Fort Kent is reporting that they have groomed and signed their trails. Conditions range from thin in spots to good. The Park and Ride behind Pelletier Ford is open and directly accesses trail 98 which connects to ITS 85.

Eagle Lake is reporting good conditions as they are on a lot of logging roads, which does make for a smoother trail. They are contending with two logging operations. The first one is just as you get on the 120 from 85 and the other one is on the Southern end of 85 where they meet with Portage. Trails were groomed on Monday and are looking good. Hazard areas are marked well.

Fort Fairfield will have been over everything by the end of the day today and are reporting good conditions.

St. Francis Sno-Angels are reporting that they are out and conditions are good. The section of 92 to Chamberlain’s store is in much better condition with nearly 20 inches of new snow.

Central Aroostook Snowmobile club is reporting that they will have all their trails open and groomed by the weekend. They are doing 81 South today and will also do 70A to Number 9 Lake.

Ashland is reporting they are out packing and had all ITS trails done on Wednesday. 71 to Oxbow will be groomed by the weekend. Please be aware of a detour in a section of plowed road on ITS 88 about halfway between Ashland and the Aroostook River Clubhouse. It’s signed. Sleds need to stay off the plowed road.

Allagash is reporting that they received close to two feet of new snow. 120 and 92 have been opened on Wednesday and will be heading to the lakes up north on Thursday.

Frenchville is reporting that they have been out and will be out around the clock. They are reporting once the temps drop the conditions for grooming will be ideal.

Red Arrow is reporting all trails have been opened and conditions are great.

Chapman Ridge Runners are reporting “The Nor’easter we received Tuesday gave us plenty of snow to work with and I have to say Chapman Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club and the rest of the County clubs are open for business, along with all of the motels/hotels and restaurants! Winter is finally here!” The following trails were panned last night which would be the River (74E), Busters (81A/S) and ATV trail (81A/N). The trails came out excellent and will have set up nicely to groom over again tonight, with the temps dropping into the low teens.

Aroostook River Snowmobile Club states that they are in great shape and will have all trails groomed a few times before the weekend.

Easton is reporting that they have been over everything and conditions are much better from last week.

Madawaska is reporting that they are in good shape.

Grand Isle is reporting that they have put up their signs and will have everything done by the weekend,

Presque Isle Snowmobile Club are reporting their trails in good shape.

Van Buren reports 94 loop trails will be closed for at least the next couple weeks due to logging. It will be blocked at the 105-79-94 four corners. They’ll keep it open to the Caswell 100 on the Van Buren end and block it starting there. Hopefully it will be temporary. They have been over all trails and report good conditions. ITS 81S will be open for the weekend.

Limestone Snow Hawks are reporting they are up and running and will have everything done by the weekend.

Caswell (Pleasant Ridge Riders) report they have 102 groomed and marked and will be in good shape for the weekend.

Southern Aroostook Report:

Bowlin/Mattagamon/Shin Pond – 85 to 71D, 85 Loop to Libby Pinnacle Loop, Club Trail 64. Shin Pond is officially open seven days a week. Grooming is ongoing with conditions much improved thanks to new snowfall.

Benedicta Snow Gang – ITS 81, 81A, 83A, to Sherman. Reports good snow fall allowing them to make the first pass of the season with groomers. The club cautions people not to ride alone as it’s easy to get stuck in soft snow. Also bring a fully charged cell phone for emergencies.

Molunkus Valley Snow Drifters – ITS 83, 83A to Bible Point meeting up with Eastern Maine Snow Riders on 3A. The club has been grooming steadily.

Big Valley Snow Club, – ITS 112, ITS 83, 60 to Oakfield and 83 s to Sherman. Located at Birch Point, the club will begin grooming this weekend but are a week away from a full opening. The last storm brought eight inches of snow, helping to set a good base. They report 10 inches of ice on Mattawamkeag and Pleasant Lakes.

Eastern Maine Snow Riders – ITS 110 to Macwahoc, 1 to Haynesville, 3, 3A are grooming and reporting a great base to ride on.

Linneus SnoSports – ITS 105 from Hodgdon to ITS 83 is not yet groomed but will have it done by Friday, as well as ITS 83 to Oakfield.

Meduxnekeag Ramblers – ITS 83 N to Monticello ITS 86 to Houlton, ITS 105 to Hodgdon, 86 W to St. Croix Stream where they meet with Oxbow. They are actively grooming, and all trails are ready except club trail 81, which will be open next week. *It’s a big weekend in Houlton with the 25th Annual Moose stompers Weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Meduxnekeag Ramblers are signing trails into the event from the trails if you want to sled in.

For the most up-to-date grooming information of the trail system and groomer tracking, visit http://bmspsledclub.evtrails.com

For the most accurate and up-to-date weather information, visit NOAA at https://bit.ly/39ToofL

