Weather on the Web Thursday, Feb. 4th

Good Thursday, everyone!

Starting off your day, we had a little bit of refreezing occur during the overnight hours. This morning there are still a few icy, slick spots on roadways, sidewalk surfaces, and parking lots... so make sure to be safe taking your first steps out the door and getting on the roads today.

Overall, we’re anticipating a quieter weather day... holding on to that cloud coverage. And we could see a few light snow showers/flurries popping up here and there. Any flurries will amount to minimal accumulations.

Then, to end off the work week, we’ll see a mixture of sun & clouds for Friday morning... before a quick moving low pressure system impacts our area Friday PM into Saturday AM.

The steady snow showers are projected to start up around 3:00/4:00p tomorrow in Western Aroostook. And by the evening commute time, we’re looking at steady snow showers overspreading the County. A moderate period of snowfall is currently expected from around 11:00pm Fri., through 6:00am Sat.

This will be a short duration snow event, and we’re looking to pick up lower-end amounts ranging between 2.0-5.0″-inches. Although, it will still be enough to cause travel impacts Friday evening into Saturday morning.

We can then expect another round of light snow showers for Sunday afternoon and evening... and we’re even keeping an eye on a storm for Tuesday of next week, that could provide some additional moderate snowfall.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Thursday!

