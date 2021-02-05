County Business Report: 2.4.2021

Edmundston, N.B. (WAGM) -Over to New Brunswick now, where the Edmundston region has been under a more than two week lockdown as nearly half the 339 active reported COVID-19 infections are in the province.

As Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s County Business Report, a hotel owner says if things continue his hotel along with other businesses could permanently close.

Martin LaChapelle says his business the Quality Hotel in Edmundston, New Brunswick is pretty much on life support right now. The province has been on lockdown with more than 150 reported active cases of Covid. Communities and businesses LIKE HIS on HALT. Unfortunately, this situation isn’t good for business. And he fears he’ll have to lay off workers or worse permanently close if things don’t change...and change fast.

“are we gonna keep our full staff or within 60 days are we gonna have to let some employees go if the situation stays the same and we don’t get any federal help then we will have to cut employees there’s no choice about it.”

LaChapelle says unlike some businesses that have been IN BUSINESS for more than a year, HIS doesn’t qualify for federal or provincial assistance funding. Timing’s working against him on every aspect. And SO IS LOCATION for that matter. While normally being a border business could benefit from tourism and popular winter seasonal recreation activities like snowmobiling...the border’s closed. And so are any opportunities for the hotel to cash in on visitor dollars.

“a great setup here with our hotel with the snowmobile garage so we had invested a lot of money to be able to be a nice location destination for snowmobiling so we’ve got the perfect storm we’ve got lockdown we’ve got closed borders so business is not good.”

He says he hopes the vaccination rollout in Canada will make a difference. The problem is when...And in the meantime, while everyone waits...tough business decisions might force his hand...

“everybody wants the vaccine its worldwide now they’re stating the promise is September so that’s already next season out the window and i think promises in this case there’s a lot of things out of their control we need to plan for the worst and hope for the best but we hope things will improve locally.”

