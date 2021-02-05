Advertisement

February is national cat health month

By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 4, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -February is national Cat Health month and veterinarians want to remind owners to take proper care of their furry friends.

Dr. James Hotham of Hotham’s Veterinary Services says that people should be cleaning their litter boxes daily to prevent UTIs and kidney problems. He adds that you should also brush them multiple times a week, so they don’t get hairballs. He says that people should also watch how they feed their cats as overfeeding them can lead to obesity.

“Follow the directions on the bags and that should be fairly close sometimes it’s an over estimate of what they may require and actually wet food is probably better for cats than dry food because cats tend to not to drink a lot of water so the more moisture that they can consume in the wet food helps to kind of flush their pipes and have better urinary health.”

Dr. Hotham also says that if you see a feral or stray cat to call animal control. He says that if you start to take care of it, then you become responsible for it. He also wants to remind people to get your pets in for an annual check up and if they have any medical conditions to see you vet twice a year to keep them healthy and happy.

