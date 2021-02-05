Advertisement

Kroger will give workers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Kroger will provide a monetary incentive to its workers to encourage them to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain announced the one-time $100 payment Friday, saying it will go to all associates who receive “the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Appropriate proof of vaccination is required.

Associates who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have the option of completing an educational health and safety course to receive the payment, the company says.

Kroger has nearly 500,000 associates company-wide. The country’s largest supermarket by revenue, it operates under 26 brands in 35 states.

“We know that the most effective defense against this pandemic comes in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine and the continuation of the rigorous safety precautions we’ve established across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain,” Kroger Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins said.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”

Separately, the company says it will distribute $50 million to associates across its footprint, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

The rewards will be loaded to loyalty cards Feb. 11.

The company says it spent $1.5 billion rewarding frontline associates and safeguarding the health of its associates and customers in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
Fort Kent Elementary has now been moved to an ‘outbreak status’ by the CDC
Basketball Livestream
Manny and Sally Montano, 71 and 68, were married for 50 years and had four children. They died...
Couple dies from COVID-19 days after 50th wedding anniversary
ACAP sets up temporary homeless shelter
ACAP Sets up Temporary Homeless Shelter at Local Hotel
In addition to a number of smaller project, MDOT plans to resurface a section of Route 1 this...
MDOT to resurface section of Route 1 south of Presque Isle this summer

Latest News

11 confirmed coaches at Fort Kent Elementary Schools and 8 additional cases in the High School...
MSAD 27 are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and dealing with the untimely death of a popular teacher and AD.
UMFK has 11 COVID 19 cases.
The University of Maine at Fort Kent now has 11 cases of COVID-19
A former student who recently underwent a heart transplant was honored on Wear Red Day by staff...
Students and staff wear red in support of former Woodchuck
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version (umfk covid cases)