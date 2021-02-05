Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 265 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday and 265 new cases.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 632.

The 265 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 40,799.

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is now 285.4.

Aroostook County has six new cases. Seven people have completed isolation since yesterday. No new deaths were reported in The County.

Over the past two weeks Maine CDC has reported 98 total cases in Aroostook County.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 632
  • Total cases: 40,799
  • Confirmed cases: 32,729
  • Probable cases: 8,070
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 3.01%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 158
  • Patients in intensive care: 46
  • Patients on ventilators: 22

