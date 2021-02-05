Advertisement

MDOT to resurface section of Route 1 south of Presque Isle this summer

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

If you’re traveling south of Presque Isle this summer, expect delays.

The Maine Department of Transportation recently announced planned projects throughout the state this year, including several in Aroostook County. Bob Watson, Manager of the Region 5 office in Presque Isle, says one of the biggest projects will be resurfacing a section of the Houlton Road.

“People probably noticed last summer, Route 1 south of Presque Isle, we had a contractor out there replacing some pipes and things like that, and that was getting ready. That road will be resurfaced from the southern entrance to the University of Maine all the way to the Westfield town line. That will be resurfaced and the shoulders will be paved, so folks will see a contractor out there working on that this summer,” says Bob Watson, Manager of the Region 5 office in Presque Isle.

A number of smaller projects are also planned in 2021. Watson says ordering summer materials could be an issue again this year. Last year many manufacturers had difficulty filling orders due to the pandemic and supply problems - something that could continue to affect this year’s orders. We’ll have more with Watson on planned bridge projects on a future edition of the news.

