Advertisement

Millinocket board of appeals overturns decision to fire police chief

Craig Worster was let go in December and appealed the town’s decision.
Chief Craig Worster
Chief Craig Worster
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -

The Millinocket personnel appeals board voted today to overturn the firing of the town’s former police chief.

Craig Worster was let go in December and appealed the town’s decision.

Last year, Millinocket’s deputy police chief filed a complaint against Worster, accusing him of workplace and sexual harassment.

This morning, two members of the board voted to grant his appeal after two previous meetings in the last week.

”I move the appeal of the 2020-01 be sustained and approved. The decision of the board as written is approved,” said James Lawrence, a member of the Millinocket Personnel Appeals Board.

Whether Worster gets his job back right away is unclear.

According to Interim Town Manager, Richard Angotti, a legal process will play out before anything is finalized, or any comments are made.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
Fort Kent Elementary has now been moved to an ‘outbreak status’ by the CDC
Manny and Sally Montano, 71 and 68, were married for 50 years and had four children. They died...
Couple dies from COVID-19 days after 50th wedding anniversary
ACAP sets up temporary homeless shelter
ACAP Sets up Temporary Homeless Shelter at Local Hotel
Basketball Livestream
In addition to a number of smaller project, MDOT plans to resurface a section of Route 1 this...
MDOT to resurface section of Route 1 south of Presque Isle this summer

Latest News

As supply becomes more available, should teachers be moved to the head of the list for...
Should Maine teachers get coronavirus vaccine?
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 265 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Matter of Law 2.3.2021
quality hotel
County Business Report: 2.4.2021