Students and staff wear red in support of former Woodchuck

It’s Wear Red Day, an event created to raise awareness of heart disease, especially in women. Woodland Consolidated School has been marking the occasion for several years, but this year they’re honoring a former student. Kathy McCarty has more.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the Number 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year, or approximately one woman every minute. This year, Wear Red Day hit close to home for students and staff at Woodland Consolidated School.

“We have a young parent that just early part of this week has just received a heart transplant, Emily Dyer, which has a student here as a Pre-K, so we just feel that our whole community is in celebration that Emily is doing very well down in Boston. And we hope for a quick recovery and have her back home on Woodchuck ground, and so that she can live a nice, healthy life now,” says Susie Schloeman, Principal of Woodland Consolidated School.

The day is especially meaningful for one student. Amos Dyer’s mom is in a Boston hospital, recovering from a heart transplant earlier this week.

“Getting a new heart today,” says Amos Dyer, son of Emily Dyer, and a pre-K student at Woodland Consolidated School.

“She is. Are you excited?” asks the principal.

“Yeah,” says Amos.

“You want to give her a big hug?” asks Schloeman.

“Yeah,” says Amos.

“A big one?” asks the principal.

“Yeah,” says Amos.

“How big?” asks Schloeman.

“Really big,” Amos responds.

Students shared what the day meant to them.

“She needed a new heart,” says Maxynn Therrien, a pre-K student at Woodland Consolidated School.

“Today is Red Day,” says Emelia Cote, a kindergarten student at Woodland Consolidated School.

“It’s a day to support women’s heart health,” says Eliot Bitker, a second grader at Woodland Consolidated School.

“Emily and how she got her new heart,” says Jadyn Holmes, a seventh grade student at Woodland Consolidated School.

Principal Susie Schloeman says it’s never too early to learn about heart health.

“We feel that if you know those signs and symptoms, we may save our own lives, as well as someone else. It could be a loved one or just passing by, but we can help someone else out,” says Schloeman.

Schloeman says staff and students alike are keeping Emily in their thoughts.

“She is a former Woodchuck. And once a Woodchuck, always a Woodchuck here at our school,” says Schloeman.

Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.