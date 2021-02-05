Weather on the Web Friday, Feb. 5th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday, everyone -- Happy National Wear Red Day, and Happy National Weatherperson’s Day as well.

We’re starting off your Friday, with a mixture of clouds and sun... before a quick moving low pressure system brings steady snow showers starting up by the afternoon.

Those steadier snow showers are expected to continue through the evening commute, into the overnight, and even early tomorrow morning. Since this is a quick moving system, we’re only anticipating picking up lower-end snow totals between 1.0-3.0″-inches. But it’ll be enough to cause slick and slippery road conditions all the way through Sat. morning.

We have a few additional rounds of snow showers throughout the weekend... including the possibility for snow squalls Sat. afternoon, more light snow showers during game time for Super Bowl Sunday, and even a more significant system gearing up for Tues. PM into Wed. of next week.

Check out the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast, and hope everyone has a great and safe Super Bowl Weekend!

