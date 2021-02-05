Advertisement

What the American Red Cross disaster response is and how they can help those affected by a disaster

By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Whether it’s a fire or a flood, disasters can happen at any time and can affect many people. The American Red Cross has volunteers who are there to help when needed. Megan Cole talks to the Disaster Program Manager on how they can help.

Disasters can happen to anyone at any time. That’s when the American Red Cross’ Disaster Response team will step in to help.

“We respond to major disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes and when disaster strikes, and we’ve lost power throughout our state the Red Cross opens shelters.”

According to the red cross website, they respond to more than 60,000 disasters a year. Lynes says that they have mental health professionals who will work with people after going through the traumatic experience.

“I’ve seen not to go on a tangent here but I’ve seen couples really test their relationship after going through something like this you know because of you know both people are trying to make good decisions and ones decision is better than the other-this causes some level of chaos and turmoil within a family if it’s not recognized. So our mental health professionals really do a good job at being able to help manage relationships in some way too not just the emotional trauma you may be feeling so it’s a vital service it really is.”

He adds that they couldn’t do all of this without volunteers.

“If it wasn’t for volunteers in the red cross this organization that we grew up to know is a wonderful organization that helps people would not be possible.”

