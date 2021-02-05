Advertisement

Woodland students practicing heart-healthy activities

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WOODLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

Today marks National Wear Red Day, an event that raises awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Children and staff at Woodland Consolidated School donned red in support of friends and loved ones with heart disease. School Nurse Susan Plissey says physical activity can help reduce one’s risk - something the children have been doing more of this year.

“This year has been special for Woodland, as far as heart healthy and being active. We have been playing outside a lot more, because that’s one of the safest you can be during our Covid-19 pandemic. We also have many staff members - not many, but some staff members also struggle from heart issues and we’re thinking about all of them today,” says Susan Plissey, nurse at Woodland Consolidated School.

Teachers used the event as an opportunity to teach children about protecting their hearts by making healthy choices, be it what they eat or the types of activities they take part in.

