12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County; 265 new cases statewide

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Aroostook County has 12 new cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,188 cases reported since the outbreak began. Maine CDC is reporting 265 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 41,064. Of those, 32,901 are confirmed. There have been 2 more deaths since yesterday. There are now 634 deaths. 187,055 vaccines have been administered.

