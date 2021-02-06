Advertisement

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County; 265 new cases statewide

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Aroostook County has 12 new cases of COVID-19.  There have been 1,188 cases reported since the outbreak began.  Maine CDC is reporting 265 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 41,064.  Of those, 32,901 are confirmed.  There have been 2 more deaths since yesterday.  There are now 634 deaths.  187,055 vaccines have been administered.

