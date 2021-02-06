Advertisement

Health Professionals Encourage You to Check in on Your School Age Children

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Because of the coronoavirus pandemic, schools have been flip-flopping between online and in-person classes. The instability has had an impact on some students according to local health professionals.

Licensed clinical social worker, Trisha Stubbs, said”There’e been a distinct increase in anxiety and depression symptoms among our youth. I found in my practice as well as in my personal life children are having more worries and a lot more fears than they are even telling us. They’re struggling to stay motivated to get their work done from home and their grades are reflecting this.”

Stubbs also says that it could lead to longer term effects.

“Not knowing what to expect, and the fear associated with illness, and what it means for them and their family, some of that is long lasting. Some children develop some anxiety disorders, associated with health, that I’m noticing kind of carry on,” she said.

Schools across the county are trying to help students in every way that they can.

Sadie Shaw of M.S.A.D. #42 said, “We set up a remote coaching system at our schools, so like I said, we’ve learned over time what would help and we split up our student body amongst a group of us staff members and we each have twenty kids that we’re responsible to talk to every single week, whether we’re in person, or remote to just build relationships with - like hey, I am your person, if you are struggling, I am the person for you.”

Both Stubbs and Shaw say that the lack of socialization also hurts the students’s mental health.

“Try to get outside or do a distanced play date,” Shaw said.

They also say that parents should try to be more aware of their children’s mental health and that if you feel like your child is struggling you should reach out to a local health care professional.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
Fort Kent Elementary has now been moved to an ‘outbreak status’ by the CDC
Basketball Livestream
Manny and Sally Montano, 71 and 68, were married for 50 years and had four children. They died...
Couple dies from COVID-19 days after 50th wedding anniversary
ACAP sets up temporary homeless shelter
ACAP Sets up Temporary Homeless Shelter at Local Hotel
In addition to a number of smaller project, MDOT plans to resurface a section of Route 1 this...
MDOT to resurface section of Route 1 south of Presque Isle this summer

Latest News

Health professionals talk about the impact of switching back and forth from in-person to online...
psychologist story
11 confirmed coaches at Fort Kent Elementary Schools and 8 additional cases in the High School...
MSAD 27 are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and dealing with the untimely death of a popular teacher and AD.
UMFK has 11 COVID 19 cases.
The University of Maine at Fort Kent now has 11 cases of COVID-19
A former student who recently underwent a heart transplant was honored on Wear Red Day by staff...
Students and staff wear red in support of former Woodchuck