Health Professionals Encourage You to Check in on Your School Age Children

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Because of the coronoavirus pandemic, schools have been flip-flopping between online and in-person classes. The instability has had an impact on some students according to local health professionals.

Licensed clinical social worker, Trisha Stubbs, said”There’e been a distinct increase in anxiety and depression symptoms among our youth. I found in my practice as well as in my personal life children are having more worries and a lot more fears than they are even telling us. They’re struggling to stay motivated to get their work done from home and their grades are reflecting this.”

Stubbs also says that it could lead to longer term effects.

“Not knowing what to expect, and the fear associated with illness, and what it means for them and their family, some of that is long lasting. Some children develop some anxiety disorders, associated with health, that I’m noticing kind of carry on,” she said.

Schools across the county are trying to help students in every way that they can.

Sadie Shaw of M.S.A.D. #42 said, “We set up a remote coaching system at our schools, so like I said, we’ve learned over time what would help and we split up our student body amongst a group of us staff members and we each have twenty kids that we’re responsible to talk to every single week, whether we’re in person, or remote to just build relationships with - like hey, I am your person, if you are struggling, I am the person for you.”

Both Stubbs and Shaw say that the lack of socialization also hurts the students’s mental health.

“Try to get outside or do a distanced play date,” Shaw said.

They also say that parents should try to be more aware of their children’s mental health and that if you feel like your child is struggling you should reach out to a local health care professional.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.