MSAD 27 are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and dealing with the untimely death of a popular teacher and AD.

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - It has been a difficult couples of weeks for MSAD 27. They are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at two of their schools and they are also dealing with the untimely death of a popular teacher and Athletic Director.

The Fort Kent community continues to mourn the loss of Eric Werntgen who passed away a week ago. Superintendent Ben Sirois, says the school is offering services to help students and staff cope with the loss.

“We have been having a lot of resources for students and staff for mental and health support. Last night there was a zoom presentation specially for that dealing with grief and we had some good participation on that. Our counselors and social workers have been very active reaching out to our students and we’re actually getting some support from our neighboring schools as well who are offering their support as well. We definitely are concerned always on the mental health aspect of students not being in school especially now when things are a little bit more difficult than ever,” said Sirois.

Sirois says the school district is also working with Maine CDC on a COVID-19 outbreak. There are 11 confirmed cases at Fort Kent Elementary Schools and 8 additional cases in the High School and Middle School building.

“It’s really important that we highlight that schools are only a piece of kids being able to be in school, we’re a big piece of it but so is the community. We’re just asking the community to be mindful about what they’re doing, how families are responding to COVID-19 and to really embrace all of the safety measures that we are in school. We can only be as good as the community is so were hoping the community can support us in that way,” said Sirois.

Sirois says the targeted date for Fort Kent schools to return to in person teaching is February 22nd.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource8

