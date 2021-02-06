PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The University of Maine at Fort Kent now has 11 cases of COVID-19. Here’s Megan Cole with the plan moving forward.

11 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Leslie Kelly, the incident commander for the college, says that they were prepared for the increase in cases.

“We’re testing everybody now weekly so this week we conducted over 400 tests on our campus and that’s for all faculty, staff and students so they live both on campus and off so those 11 cases are you know divided just where those folks are coming in from.”

Kelly says that students will still be able to attend their classes even if they’re in quarantine.

“The way our courses are being delivered right now even classroom courses we’re fortunate to have zoom rooms created in each of our classroom setting so if a student is in quarantine and can’t attend class then they’re able to connect to their class remotely.”

She adds that with the recent outbreaks in the area, people need to be diligent to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“I think that’s gonna play into our positives the increase cases in our community for sure you know I hope everybody is following you know if you’re not feeling good stay home and wear your face covering be sure to social distance wash your hands a lot.”

