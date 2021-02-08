An MSSM Student’s Project to Create Public Astronomical Observatory in The County

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - One student at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics is in the process of creating the first public astronomical observatory in the county.

It’s an open field now. But in just a few months….

“A new age begins with the construction of this project, the astronomical roll top roof observatory,” Larry Berz said.

Connor St. Peter is a graduating senior at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics. As part of his effort to become an Eagle Scout in his local scout troop, St. Peter must complete a community service project.

“Eventually we got the idea, Mr. Berz and I, of building a roll top roof observatory,” St. Peter said. “We were going to originally build it on campus here, but due to some obstacles and limitations we decided to transfer the location to the Francis Malcom Science Center in Easton.”

St. Peter’s project is to build a 20 by 24-foot structure. This structure will house a powerful, large sized telescope. According to Berz the telescope is arguably the largest currently in use in The County.

For St. Peter, this is more than just a project.

“Even though I’m the leader and this is ultimately my project, I like to put the community first because this is what we’re doing it for,” St. Peter adds. “In my proposals, it was originally for an educational center for the people of Aroostook County. So, it’d mean a lot to almost revive some of the programs up here.”

“To give our people the hands-on experience, that bridge work to the universe that we’ve never seen before,” Berz said. “In terms of a public venue, for community members of all ages to enjoy the magnificent skies of Aroostook county. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for.”

Groundbreaking is expected in May. According to Berz, the project will hopefully be complete by the end of the summer. For more information call the Francis Malcom Science Center at (207) 488-5451.

