Advertisement

Feds to give community health organizations a boost in Maine

Maine’s U.S. senators say the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $400,000 to the four groups
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Organizations that provide community healthcare in southern and coastal Maine will receive a boost from the federal government.

Maine’s U.S. senators say the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $400,000 to the four groups.

The money will go to Portland Community Health Center, Maine Mobile Health Program, York County Community Action Corporation and Islands Community Medical Services.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County; 265 new cases statewide
11 confirmed coaches at Fort Kent Elementary Schools and 8 additional cases in the High School...
MSAD 27 are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and dealing with the untimely death of a popular teacher and AD.
Basketball Livestream
A former student who recently underwent a heart transplant was honored on Wear Red Day by staff...
Students and staff wear red in support of former Woodchuck
UMFK has 11 COVID 19 cases.
The University of Maine at Fort Kent now has 11 cases of COVID-19

Latest News

A former student who recently underwent a heart transplant was honored on Wear Red Day by staff...
Students and staff wear red in support of former Woodchuck
Students at Woodland Consolidated School are learning about heart health and the importance of...
Woodland students practicing heart-healthy activities
Citing an increased number of patients in the Presque Isle walk-in clinic, Northern Light...
Northern Light Health to open walk-in clinic in Caribou
Beverly Silver Bachrach donated $10,000 to A.R. Gould’s cardiac telemonitoring campaign, in...
Daughter remembers father with donation to hospital
Iain Drummond, Ph.D.
MDI Biological Laboratory awarded $3.14 million grant for kidney research