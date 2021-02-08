Advertisement

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 201 new cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death on Monday and 201 new cases.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 636.

The new reported death was from Knox County.

The 201 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 41,419.

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases daily is now 269.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total now to 1,194. Five people have completed isolation since yesterday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 636
  • Total cases: 41,419
  • Confirmed cases: 33,176
  • Probable cases: 8,243
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 3%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 123
  • Patients in intensive care: 35
  • Patients on ventilators: 17

