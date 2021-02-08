Advertisement

Maine evictions down, but landlords say rent is stacking up

Renters and landlords are still waiting for the federal government to complete rules for rent relief approved by Congress in late December
By Associated Press
Feb. 8, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Affordable Housing Coalition reports eviction filings have decreased since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but also says pressure is building as landlords claim that their tenants are falling further behind on payments.

The coalition, which compiled information from more than 2,000 eviction filings, said Monday that renters and landlords are still waiting for the federal government to complete rules for rent relief approved by Congress in late December.

The coalition says it will be working with state lawmakers to pass legislation that would prevent many evictions through changes to the eviction process and better legal representation for renters in eviction courts.

