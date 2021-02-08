Advertisement

Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

The U.S. General Services Administration has announced the awarding of a $44,507,000 contract for the design and construction of a new state-of-the-art Land Port of Entry in Madawaska to a Massachusetts-based business.

J&J Contractors, Inc., a small business based in North Billerica, Massachusetts, was awarded the contract. The project, happening concurrently with the International Bridge project, is intended to provide the residents of Madawaska; Edmundston, New Brunswick; and the entire region, a long-term, safe and efficient flow of current and projected traffic volumes, including the movement of goods and people between the neighboring communities.

