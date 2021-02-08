Advertisement

Millie Hughes-Fulford, trailblazing astronaut, dies at 75

Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female...
Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millie Hughes-Fulford, a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA, has died following a yearslong battle with cancer. She was 75.

In June 1991, Hughes-Fulford spent nine days in orbit on the shuttle Columbia. She conducted experiments on the effect of space travel on humans as part of the agency’s first mission dedicated to biomedical studies. She circled the Earth 146 times.

Upon her return, she established the Hughes-Fulford Laboratory at the San Francisco VA Healthcare System, which worked to understand the mechanisms that regulate cell growth in mammals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County; 265 new cases statewide
A positive Covid-19 case associated with MSAD 45 has resulted in both school moving to remote...
Washburn schools move to remote learning
11 confirmed coaches at Fort Kent Elementary Schools and 8 additional cases in the High School...
MSAD 27 are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and dealing with the untimely death of a popular teacher and AD.
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 201 new cases
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Thousands of Americans are waiting for decisions in their cases to access Social Security...
The Long Wait: Americans stuck waiting months for disability benefit decisions
The Long Wait: Backlog in America's Social Security
The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a more than $44 million dollar project to...
Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project
MSSM Student Project
An MSSM Student’s Project to Create Public Astronomical Observatory in The County
Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project