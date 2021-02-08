Advertisement

Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where 23-year-old David Starnes Jr. admitted shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery when they approached a group of people with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and others.

No one has been charged in Wilks’ death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County; 265 new cases statewide
11 confirmed coaches at Fort Kent Elementary Schools and 8 additional cases in the High School...
MSAD 27 are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and dealing with the untimely death of a popular teacher and AD.
Basketball Livestream
UMFK has 11 COVID 19 cases.
The University of Maine at Fort Kent now has 11 cases of COVID-19
A former student who recently underwent a heart transplant was honored on Wear Red Day by staff...
Students and staff wear red in support of former Woodchuck

Latest News

Any discussions held with the parents will not result in a change to the Black History Month...
Utah parents drop Black history curriculum opt out request
Brady's seventh Super Bowl win gives him more than any franchise in NFL history. He also won...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers win Super Bowl 55
The NFL invited 7,500 doctors and nurses to attend the big game as a way to thank them for...
Fla. healthcare workers head to Super Bowl after hard work during pandemic
Police say no charges are being filed in the fatal shooting right now.
YouTube 'prank' video leads to deadly shooting in Nashville