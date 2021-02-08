Washburn schools move to remote learning

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) -

A positive Covid-19 case associated with MSAD 45 has resulted in both schools are now using the Red Remote schedule, effective February 9th.

Superintendent Larry Worcester sent a letter Friday, February 5th, stating the nurse’s office and school representatives notified the students’ families and staff members considered to be close contacts. If you have not been contacted, your son or daughter is not a close contact and will not be required to quarantine.

“Due to the number of students and staff that are considered to be close contacts, Washburn District Elementary School and Washburn District High School will be in their Red Remote schedules beginning Tuesday, February 9 thru Friday, February 12,” says Superintendent Worcester.

Teachers will spend Monday, February 8th, preparing for remote instruction for the week.

WDES parents may pick up electronic devices Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Should you need a different time, please contact the office to schedule a pickup.

WDHS parents/students may pick up their devices or needed books from 7 a.m. to noon.

As in the past, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Delivery will be on Monday and Wednesday. Officials ask that a box or a cooler be placed by the driveway for meals to be deposited.

“MSAD 45 administration have been in contact with the Maine CDC and are following the protocols and procedures outlined for schools to follow when a case of Covid-19 occurs In our schools and district. The CDC recommends that close contacts of a person who tests positive for the virus should quarantine for 10 days. The CDC also recommends members who are not considered close contact should monitor for symptoms, but may go about their daily activities,” says Superintendent Worcester.

