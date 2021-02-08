Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 8th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

We have those light, fluffy snow showers from the overnight and Super Bowl Sunday lingering in a few spots this morning. But overall, we’re going to see those clearing skies throughout the later morning time.

Still, make sure to take it slow for your morning commute, as we have snow-covered roadways and slick/slippery conditions headed out the door. With a breeze also holding on, we could see some minor blowing/drifting lasting all the way through the afternoon.

High pressure will continue to build in today, providing a lot of sunshine. Then, overnight tonight, high pressure passes directly over us, causing clear skies and calming winds to occur... with temps projected to drop-off below-zero for Tues. AM.

A relatively quieter weather week is on tap this week... with our larger weather story being more seasonable and slightly-below average temps extending ahead through the end of the week.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

