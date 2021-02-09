25th annual Moosestompers held over the weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was a perfect day to slide down Derby Hill in Houlton on Saturday. Megan Cole caught up with people enjoying the festivities at the 25th annual Moosestompers weekend.

Kids spent the day seeing who could go the fastest down the sliding hill at Moosestompers.

“Yeah we put hockey wax on the bottom of our sled. And then we use our hands to steer and then sometimes we’ll almost hit somebody.”

“Well my favorite part of the sliding hill is when we go down it’s super fast and skiing is awesome!”

“I like how it goes really fast and like how we can compete with each other. "

The smiling faces and people laughing made it a special day for Nancy Ketch who helped organize the event..

“So many things that have been had to be canceled and rightfully so but the nature of this event with so many of the outdoor activities we wanted to be able to do something let people get out and enjoy the winter activities that we usually do in Northern Maine.”

Several events from sliding to skiing to skating were scheduled for the three day event. Ketch says there was a buzz around town leading up to Moosestompers.

“We heard a lot of comments before the event that people were that excited that we were having it and looking forward to it and the people that we’ve seen so far you can’t always tell if they have a smile on their face because of the masks but everybody seems to be enjoying themselves.”

“It’s great it’s nice to see the community out during COVID and we’re just making sure everybody stays safe.”

Smiling faces and screeches of delight is what the weekend is about.

The 25th annual Moosestompers was held over the weekend in Houlton.

Families had a chance to enjoy skiing, skating and sliding down the sliding hill. Nancy Ketch is one of the organizers of the event and says that while the event was a great chance for people to get out of their homes, they also added something new to help local businesses.

Nancy: So we’ve got a moosestompers dine or go and we’re encouraging people on their way to or from the activities sometime during the weekend to patronize the local eating establishments and several of them are offering specials.

Ketch wants to thank everyone who made moosestompers possible this year and is looking forward to next year.

