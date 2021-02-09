Eligible Mainers will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart locations in Aroostook County

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More coronavirus vaccinations are going to be available to Mainers starting on Friday.

State officials making the announcement Tuesday about a new federal partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club.

24 locations in Maine will start vaccinating people later this week, including in Presque Isle and Houlton.

There are hopes to expand that number down the road.

People can start signing up Tuesday night on Sam’s or Walmart’s websites.

This announcement of more vaccines coming to Maine is on top of and in addition to what is already being allocated.

“We do expect that there could be up to 4,400 up to 4,800, we are still trying to finalize those numbers” said Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “Additional vaccines will be coming to these Walmart and Sam’s Club stores each week. I should just underscore these are vaccines for people age 70 and over. This does not yet go beyond the tiers that the governor has already announced.”

People can sign up to get the shots this coming weekend, or for the availability in the weeks ahead.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week.

