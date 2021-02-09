Advertisement

Eligible Mainers will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart locations in Aroostook County

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More coronavirus vaccinations are going to be available to Mainers starting on Friday.

State officials making the announcement Tuesday about a new federal partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club.

24 locations in Maine will start vaccinating people later this week, including in Presque Isle and Houlton.

There are hopes to expand that number down the road.

People can start signing up Tuesday night on Sam’s or Walmart’s websites.

This announcement of more vaccines coming to Maine is on top of and in addition to what is already being allocated.

“We do expect that there could be up to 4,400 up to 4,800, we are still trying to finalize those numbers” said Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “Additional vaccines will be coming to these Walmart and Sam’s Club stores each week. I should just underscore these are vaccines for people age 70 and over. This does not yet go beyond the tiers that the governor has already announced.”

People can sign up to get the shots this coming weekend, or for the availability in the weeks ahead.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a more than $44 million dollar project to...
Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project
Jacob Theriault has a fish story to share with friends.
Monster muskie pulled through the ice
A positive Covid-19 case associated with MSAD 45 has resulted in both school moving to remote...
Washburn schools move to remote learning
Basketball Livestream
US CANADA BORDER
Canada to require negative COVID test at land border Feb 15

Latest News

A Covid-19 exposure at the Fort Kent Registry of Deeds Building has resulted in the office...
Fort Kent Registry of Deeds office closed indefinitely
A webinar this week will give Mainers in the agriculture industry a better understanding of the...
Importance of COVID-19 vaccine for agricultural industry
US CANADA BORDER
Canada to require negative COVID test at land border Feb 15
Maine officials eye push toward automatic absentee ballots