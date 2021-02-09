Importance of COVID-19 vaccine for agricultural industry

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A webinar this week will give Mainers in the agriculture industry a better understanding of the COVID-19 vaccine.

AgriSafe Learning Lab is hosting the free event Friday afternoon from 1 to 2 pm.

The program is called Dispelling Misinformation about the COVID-19 Vaccine.

It will focus on what agricultural producers need to know.

Speakers will discuss the vaccine and explain why those who work in agriculture are considered essential workers and may receive prioritization in accessing the vaccine.

There is a link to register here.

