Local stations need volunteer fire fighters

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Volunteer fire fighters are the backbone of local fire departments. Presque Isle Fire Chief Darrell White says without volunteers, many smaller departments couldn’t afford to function.

“When I first came on as the chief a few years ago in 2006 we actually had a full roster of 33 firefighters,” said White. “Now we’re down to 18.”

Chief White says all you need is a desire to become a volunteer firefighter.

“We’ll bring you in we’ll provide the gear and well train you from the ground up, so if you’re somewhat physically fit, have a clean driving record and a clean history, we’d love to talk to you.”

Easton Fire Chief Greg White says alongside receiving a small salary, volunteering is a way to give back to your community and become part of a second family.

“It has always been the satisfaction to provide that help to someone who’s having the worst day of their life, and it gives me that satisfaction whether I think we did it perfectly or not that we were willing to step up, dress up, show up, and help them.”

Chief White says that research and technology has changed and developed since he joined the department, making firefighting much safer than it used to be. He says that health is important, and it’s a priority “to let the firemen know that we’re actually looking out for not just them but their entire family.”

Applications to become a paid on-call fireman can be found on your local department’s website or by calling your local station.

