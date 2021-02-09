Maine CDC reports 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 211 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported three new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday and 211 new cases.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 639.

Cumberland, Oxford and Washington counties each reported one new death.

The 211 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 41,630.

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases daily is now 239.4, which is the lowest it’s been since Dec. 3.

Thirty-three people completed isolation since yesterday, bringing that total to 12,568.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases. Two people have completed isolation since yesterday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 639

Total cases: 41,630

Confirmed cases: 33,301

Probable cases: 8,329

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.01%

14-day positivity rate: 3.3%

Currently hospitalized: 124

Patients in intensive care: 32

Patients on ventilators: 13

