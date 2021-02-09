Advertisement

Maine officials eye push toward automatic absentee ballots

Current Maine law requires voters to request absentee ballots for every election in which they plan to use them
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s secretary of state is getting behind a push to allow voters to request absentee voter status for all elections.

Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau made the proposal, which would in turn allow voters to automatically receive absentee ballots for all elections unless they terminate their absentee status.

Current Maine law requires voters to request absentee ballots for every election in which they plan to use them.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the proposal would increase voter participation in Maine.

She called the change “a simple step we can take toward our goal of making voting more accessible for all Maine citizens, and increasing voter participation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a more than $44 million dollar project to...
Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project
A positive Covid-19 case associated with MSAD 45 has resulted in both school moving to remote...
Washburn schools move to remote learning
Jacob Theriault has a fish story to share with friends.
Monster muskie pulled through the ice
Basketball Livestream
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 201 new cases

Latest News

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King join other elected officials in condemning violence at...
Senators Collins and King join fellow senators in condemning violence in D.C.
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Maine Senate District 2
Political Profiles - Maine Senate District 2