Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained

Police said one person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic.
Police said one person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward, police said.

The shooting happened at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn’t know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn’t have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained shortly before noon and that there was no further threat to the public’s safety.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking information. A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said members of its enforcement group were headed to the scene.

