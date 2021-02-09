Senate Democratic leadership endorses compromise tax conformity proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

Maine’s Senate Democratic leadership have endorsed a compromise tax conformity proposal.

The Legislature’s Taxation Committee advanced Governor Janet Mills’ compromise tax conformity proposal that provides relief to a majority of Maine small businesses in a vote of 7-1-5 today. The new proposal exempts $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds from state income tax laws, providing full relief to Maine small businesses that need it the most.

The partial tax conformity proposal brought forward by Gov. Mills would exempt 98.9 percent of Maine businesses and nonprofits that received PPP funds from paying income taxes on these loans-turned-grants. The proposal now moves to the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, then to the full Legislature.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.