Senate Democratic leadership endorses compromise tax conformity proposal

The new proposal exempts the first $1 million a business received in PPP loans from state...
The new proposal exempts the first $1 million a business received in PPP loans from state income taxes, covering 98.9 percent of small businesses and nonprofits.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

Maine’s Senate Democratic leadership have endorsed a compromise tax conformity proposal.

The Legislature’s Taxation Committee advanced Governor Janet Mills’ compromise tax conformity proposal that provides relief to a majority of Maine small businesses in a vote of 7-1-5 today. The new proposal exempts $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds from state income tax laws, providing full relief to Maine small businesses that need it the most.

The partial tax conformity proposal brought forward by Gov. Mills would exempt 98.9 percent of Maine businesses and nonprofits that received PPP funds from paying income taxes on these loans-turned-grants. The proposal now moves to the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, then to the full Legislature.

