Advertisement

Sneakers designed in honor of Obama on sale for $25,000

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of Nike sneakers inspired by former President Barack Obama will soon be up for grabs, but it will cost a pretty penny.

The sneakers will be sold on Sotheby’s Auction House website on Friday at 4:44 p.m. ET, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

The shoes are white with a dark blue Nike “swoosh” and the presidential logo is on the tongue flaps.

According to Sotheby’s, only two pairs of this special sneaker were made, adding the one for sale “was not owned or worn” by the former president.

The other pair was made for Obama in 2009.

An Obama spokesperson would not comment on the sale.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a more than $44 million dollar project to...
Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project
Jacob Theriault has a fish story to share with friends.
Monster muskie pulled through the ice
A positive Covid-19 case associated with MSAD 45 has resulted in both school moving to remote...
Washburn schools move to remote learning
Basketball Livestream
US CANADA BORDER
Canada to require negative COVID test at land border Feb 15

Latest News

Texas attorney can't remove cat filter from Zoom court hearing
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
8 minority jail officers allegedly kept off Chauvin’s guard
The Boys and Girls Club of Presque Isle & Border Towns kicked off their month of celebration
BGC
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Senate agrees to hear Trump case, rejecting GOP arguments