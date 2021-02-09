PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The pandemic has forced businesses and people to make changes to the way they do things, but one thing that has not changed, the importance of donating blood. As part of our ongoing Red Cross series, Adriana Sanchez has more on why your donation is so important.

According to the American Red Cross an estimated 6.8 million of people in the U.S donate blood. But only 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. Doctor Claude Boma from Carry Medical Center explains the importance on donating blood.

“We need it at all time, we need it to treat many multiple other conditions people come here with, people come here with other conditions including cancer patients, people who have living conditions, Raynaud’s disease who always require blood transfusions and donating blood will help with these patients. We do check for infections and we make sure patients can’t be inevitably given the wrong blood type so it’s a very safe process and we are in need of blood and people who are willing to donate blood is a blessing for the community,” said Boma.

Doctor Reynolds from Northern Light A.R Gould says that even with the advancements in medicine, blood is still essential.

“It’s important to donate blood because there is really no substitute for it. We have wonderful medicine, powerful antibiotics, we have medications to control cholesterol, high blood pressure but there really is no substitute for human blood. For instance, platelets last for only about five days so the need is ongoing and never present and it never takes a holiday despite a pandemic or bad weather. The need for blood and blood components is there every day,” said Reynolds.

The need for blood is an ongoing issue and people who have recovered from COVID-19 are now prime candidates to donate. The American Red Cross tests all blood, platelet and plasma donations for Covid-19 antibodies.

”However a patient who is Covid-19 infected would preferably have a blood transfusion of someone who has Covid-19 antibodies from a Covid-19 patient,” said Boma.

American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives starting next week.

2/16/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sargent Family Community Center, Presque Isle

2/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 372 Frenchville Rd, Fort Kent

2/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Caribou Inn and Convention Center, 19 Main St, Caribou

2/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Houlton Armory, 84 Pleasant St., Houlton

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.