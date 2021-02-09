Video: Infant ejected from stroller in California hit-and-run collision

(Gray News) - A mother pushing her infant in a stroller was struck by a minivan in California, and the collision was caught on camera.

The California Highway Patrol said the 36-year-old mother was walking across a street in Sacramento on Sunday when a Honda Odyssey made a left turn and hit both the mother and infant in the stroller. The child was ejected from the stroller onto the street.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. The mother and her child were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for their injuries.

The mother and baby have been released from the hospital and are recovering, CBS13 reported.

Investigators are still looking for the driver of the Honda. They believe the year of Honda Odyssey is between 2003-2007. The vehicle has prior collision damage to the bottom of the rear tailgate and right rear bumper.

The California Highway Patrol is encouraging anyone with more information about the driver or the vehicle to call the police.

***We Need Your Help With a Felony Hit and Run*** On 2/7/2021, at approximately 4:32 pm, a 36 year old mother was... Posted by CHP - South Sacramento on Monday, February 8, 2021

