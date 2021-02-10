Advertisement

Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County

A Connecticut man was killed last night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin county.(MIF&W)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS PLANTATION Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man was killed Tuesday night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin County.

Officials say 33-year-old William Arnow of Stamford, Connecticut was heading towards Rangeley around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He slammed head-on into a powerline pole.

It happened on a trail in Dallas Plantation.

Arnow was traveling with a friend.

Officials say the friend noticed there were no longer snowmobile headlights following him.

Arnow was later found unresponsive on the side of the trail.

Officials say Arnow was wearing a helmet.

