Esports are Becoming Increasingly Popular in the County and Beyond

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The world of competitive video gaming is growing across the globe, country and even here in Aroostook County. The United states ranks among the top in ESPORTS. But what exactly are they?

“It’s competitive gaming. Whatever game can be a competition, even Smash Brothers, is part of esports,” said Matthew Lenehan, president of the Northern Maine Community College esports team.

Players can play in teams or as individuals. The team at Northern Maine Community College competes against other teams and universities, but you don’t have to be a college student to play esports. You can be involved right here in the county through the Presque Isle Parks and Recreation.

“Anyone who wants to take part in our esports league, can go through the registration process through us,” said Andrew Perry, program director of Presque Isle Parks and Recreation. “There is a current league that is taking place right now, that ends on the 20th of February and we are gearing up for our spring leagues which start in april an registration for that will open up very soon.”

Even if you have never tried gaming or esports, it is fairly simple to get started.

Play a game, find which ones you like, find which ones you get a feel for,” said college gamer Caleb McManus. “When you’re kind of done feeling around, find which one peaks your interest a little more than the others, look for teams around.”

Most players agree that the main reason they play esports is for the camaraderie.

“I just like the kind of sense of community it kind of builds between different students, people across different programs are being connected across different schools are being connected,” says college gamer Hunter Graham.

So, if you’re looking to be competitive, make a friend, or simply spend time learning something new. Try picking up a controller - it might be just the right level of fun you’re looking for. Maria Trivelpiece Newsource 8.

