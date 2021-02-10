Maine CDC reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 253 new cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday and 253 new cases.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 641.

The 253 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 41,883.

Fourteen people completed isolation since yesterday, bringing that total to 12,582.

Aroostook County has 9 new cases. Nine people have completed isolation since yesterday.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.